Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.00

Headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.