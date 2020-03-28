On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news impact score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected On Track Innovations’ ranking:

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.