Bombardier (TSE:C) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.36

Press coverage about Bombardier (TSE:C) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bombardier earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Bombardier’s score:
- Why Bombardier may struggle to close $9.5 billion in deals critical to manage its looming debt (lfpress.com)
- Neutral Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Bombardier (TSE:C) Share Price (americanbankingnews.com)
- Bombardier Layoffs To Affect 12,400 As Ontario, Quebec Plants Closed Temporarily (huffingtonpost.ca)
- Bombardier halts plane, rail production in Ontario and Quebec, suspends guidance (ctvnews.ca)
- Bombardier likely to need government help as factories shut for COVID-19, analyst says (theglobeandmail.com)
