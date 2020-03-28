Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.36

Media coverage about Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

NYSE:C opened at $43.80 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

