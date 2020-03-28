S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $239.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.78. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

