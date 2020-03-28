Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.86

Media coverage about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a news sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

