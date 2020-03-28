Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Reduced by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.91.

Shares of TPX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 888,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,599,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $17,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

