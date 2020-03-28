BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BT Group stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

