Gartner (NYSE:IT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of 1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

