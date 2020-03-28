B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

