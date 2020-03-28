Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 82.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 64.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.