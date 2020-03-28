LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will report $322.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $308.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 7.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

