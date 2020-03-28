$320,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report sales of $320,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $1.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $1.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.45 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $8.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $2,919,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 122,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,319. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

ATEX stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. Anterix has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $51.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

