Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post sales of $191.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.83 million and the lowest is $191.10 million. Kaman reported sales of $457.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $872.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.70 million to $873.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $897.92 million, with estimates ranging from $895.23 million to $900.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $40,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,842 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $19,656,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

