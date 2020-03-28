Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post $89.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $92.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $352.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $363.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.11 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $362.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Amerisafe stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.