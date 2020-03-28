Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $500.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.80 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $427.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

