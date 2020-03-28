Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.50 Million

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post sales of $287.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the lowest is $284.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $326.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.