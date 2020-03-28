$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

