$1.75 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $1.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $24.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $43.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.31 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $79.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 1,442.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIN shares. BidaskClub cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of KIN opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 516,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

