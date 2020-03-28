$643.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post $643.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $749.20 million and the lowest is $563.30 million. Cinemark reported sales of $714.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

CNK opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

