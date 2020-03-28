$307.27 Million in Sales Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post $307.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.20 million. Monro posted sales of $287.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Monro by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Monro by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Monro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

