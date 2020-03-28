JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 16.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

