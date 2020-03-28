SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 30th (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, March 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

