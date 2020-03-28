SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 30th (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of XES opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

