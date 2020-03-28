Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) were down 5.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.43, approximately 678,352 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,592,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
Specifically, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
