PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) dropped 5.3% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $94.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PerkinElmer traded as low as $73.34 and last traded at $74.80, approximately 733,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 832,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,053 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after acquiring an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

