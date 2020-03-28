First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Solar traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.63, approximately 1,752,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,026,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,170 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,049,000 after acquiring an additional 84,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,147,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Solar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 267,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after buying an additional 255,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.