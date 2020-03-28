Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) dropped 5.3% on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $42.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Progress Software traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $33.01, approximately 931,433 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 477,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRGS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.