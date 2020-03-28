Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) dropped 5.3% on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $42.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Progress Software traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $33.01, approximately 931,433 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 477,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRGS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.
Progress Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
