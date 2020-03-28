Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $64.82 and last traded at $66.34, approximately 18,938,066 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 12,479,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

