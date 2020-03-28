Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Trading Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) were up 7.2% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Vir Biotechnology traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $34.30, approximately 973,416 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 815,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,162,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

