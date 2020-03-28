NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Up 13.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s stock price rose 13.3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.64, approximately 169,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 96,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

NBSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

