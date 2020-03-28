Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $31.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kornit Digital traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 34624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 140,969 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

