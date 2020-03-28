Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 2701182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

