Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.59, 336,468 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,045,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Specifically, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,969,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,279,665.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. Research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

