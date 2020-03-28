SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.41. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SM Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 4,364,108 shares changing hands.
SM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.
