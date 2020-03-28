Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $35.31, approximately 1,662,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 791,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JACK. Bank of America lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $502,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.