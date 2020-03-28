HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Down 16.3% Following Weak Earnings

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares were down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 603,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 207,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 130.85% and a negative net margin of 76.96%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in HyreCar by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 652,292 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

