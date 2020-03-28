Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 5.5% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $366.00 to $375.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Adobe traded as high as $324.43 and last traded at $322.67, 4,529,997 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,595,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.91.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

