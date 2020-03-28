Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Price Up 9.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.82, approximately 4,678,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,588,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Specifically, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 342,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,648,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,523,721 shares in the company, valued at $330,284,335.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,765,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,086,972. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

