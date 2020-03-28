TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Up 68.6% After Dividend Announcement

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) shot up 68.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $5.75, 7,839,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 863% from the average session volume of 814,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTX. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

