AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) Trading Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.45, approximately 160,234 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 811,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles purchased 7,876 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.36. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

