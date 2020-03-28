Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Trading Up 52.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)’s share price was up 52.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 294,783 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 138,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Specifically, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 58,400 shares of company stock worth $72,986 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

