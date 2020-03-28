NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 96860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Specifically, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,881. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,616 shares of company stock worth $5,372,345 and sold 782,420 shares worth $19,703,707. 21.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

