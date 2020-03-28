Short Interest in Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Decreases By 94.1%

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the February 27th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bowl America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A opened at $8.53 on Friday. Bowl America has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

