Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 27th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $30,856.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 114,501 shares of company stock worth $353,994 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 23.24% of Ballantyne Strong worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

