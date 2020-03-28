Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 27th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 63,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $64,948.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 36,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $29,391.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 131,925 shares of company stock valued at $127,501.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

