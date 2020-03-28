Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Increases By 29.2%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 27th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $18.67 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,655 shares in the company, valued at $725,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,750 shares of company stock worth $117,900.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

