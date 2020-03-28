Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the February 27th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $19.00 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

