American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AMS opened at $1.51 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

