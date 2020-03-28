American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AMS opened at $1.51 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

