iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 911% compared to the average volume of 328 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after acquiring an additional 494,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $81.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4505 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

